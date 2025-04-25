World leaders arrive in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral amid public mourning

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . World leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, and other international dignitaries, have arrived in Rome to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

The public viewing of the late pontiff's body at St. Peter's Basilica concluded Friday. The Pope, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke, will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major after a funeral mass on Saturday.

A security operation, including anti-drone weapons and fighter jets, has been implemented to ensure the safety of those attending. The conclave to select the next Pope will not begin until at least May 5, following nine days of public mourning. Read more here.