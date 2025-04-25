English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

World leaders arrive in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral amid public mourning

As the public viewing of Pope Francis ends, heads of state, royals, and mourners gather in Vatican City for the funeral.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Vatican City. World leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, and other international dignitaries, have arrived in Rome to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

The public viewing of the late pontiff's body at St. Peter's Basilica concluded Friday. The Pope, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke, will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary Major after a funeral mass on Saturday.

A security operation, including anti-drone weapons and fighter jets, has been implemented to ensure the safety of those attending. The conclave to select the next Pope will not begin until at least May 5, following nine days of public mourning. Read more here.

World leaders arrive in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral amid public mourning
Donald Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsVatican City


Loading next content