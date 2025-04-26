World leaders and thousands gather to bid farewell to Pope Francis

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . On Saturday, Pope Francis was laid to rest today following a grand funeral in St. Peter's Square, attended by presidents, royalty, and pilgrims from around the world. The ceremony, which drew over 250,000 mourners, celebrated the late pontiff's legacy of compassion and advocacy for the marginalized.

After the Mass, his casket was carried through Rome's historic streets in a moving procession, culminating in a private burial at St. Mary Major Basilica, honoring his wishes for simplicity. As the Church enters a period of transition, the conclave to elect his successor is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Check out some highlights below.