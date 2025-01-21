World Handball Championship main round and President's Cup explained

HQ

World Handball Championship has reached the halfway point: after the preliminary stage, the 32 nations have been divided in two: the main round of the Championship, and the Presidential Round.

Handball Championships works a little differently to other competitions. The group stage has two parts: the preliminary round, with 32 teams divided into eight groups. After three games, the top three teams from each group move into the main round, but the worst teams of each group are not eliminated. Instead, they move into a "parallel competition", called the President's Cup.

The President's Cup is divided into two groups. Group I has Poland, Algeria, Kuwait and Guinea. Group II has United States, Japan, Bahrain and Cuba. After three group games, there will be fixtures to determine the places from 31st to 25th, which is the best one nations on President's Cup can aim to.

World Handball Championship Main Round starts today

Meanwhile, the best three nations from each of the preliminary groups move into the Main Round, divided into four groups of six. But this time, results from the preliminary round carry over. Only the two best teams from each group will move into quarter-finals.

So far, these are the groups from the Main Round and the results carried over from the Preliminary Round:

Group I



Denmark: 4 points



Germany: 4 points



Italy: 2 points



Switzerland: 1 point



Czech Republic: 1 point



Tunisia: 0 points



Group II



France: 4 points



Hungary: 3 points



Netherlands: 2 points



Austria: 2 points



North Macedonia: 1 point



Qatar: 0 points



Group III



Portugal: 4 points



Sweden: 3 points



Spain: 3 points



Brazil: 2 points



Norway: 0 points



Chile: 0 points



Group IV



Egypt: 4 points



Iceland: 4 points



Croatia: 2 points



Slovenia: 2 points



Cape Verde: 0 points



Argentina: 0 points



Games for Group I and II will take place on January 21, 23 and 25, while games for Groups III and IV will take place on January 22, 24 and 26.