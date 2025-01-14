World Handball Championship 2025: dates, groups, final and all you need to know

Denmark has a chance to make history in the next two weeks. They already became the first nation to win three consecutive World Men's Handball Championships, in 2019, 2021 and 2023. That's more consecutive wins than anyone, and they are still favourites to earn another gold in the final, on February 2, 2025, at Baerum, in Oslo.
International Handball Federation (IHF) organizes this biannual competition from January 14 to February 2, with three host countries: Croatia, Denmark and Norway. 32 nations, divided into eight groups, will compete:
Group stage games will be played from today to January 20. Current champions Denmark (also Gold Medallists in Paris 2024) will make their debut today, January 14, at 20:30 CET against Algeria.
France, the most awarded team in the history of the competition (6 titles) also debuts today, at 18:00 CET, against Qatar. Sweden, who has won it four times, debuts on January 16 against Japan, and will face Spain on January 20.
The three best teams of the club move to the next phase, while the fourth teams of each group play the President's Cup. The Handball World Championship final 2025 will be on Sunday, February 2, at 18:00 CET.