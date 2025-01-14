World Handball Championship 2025: dates, groups, final and all you need to know

HQ

Denmark has a chance to make history in the next two weeks. They already became the first nation to win three consecutive World Men's Handball Championships, in 2019, 2021 and 2023. That's more consecutive wins than anyone, and they are still favourites to earn another gold in the final, on February 2, 2025, at Baerum, in Oslo.

International Handball Federation (IHF) organizes this biannual competition from January 14 to February 2, with three host countries: Croatia, Denmark and Norway. 32 nations, divided into eight groups, will compete:

2025 Men's Handball World Championship Groups

Group A



Germany



Czech Republic



Poland



Switzerland



Group B



Denmark



Italy



Algeria



Tunisia



Group C



France



Austria



Qatar



Kuwait



Group D



Hungary



Netherlands



North Macedonia



Guinea



Group E



Norway



Portugal



Brazil



United States



Group F



Sweden



Spain



Japan



Chile



Group G



Slovenia



Iceland



Cuba



Cabo Verde



Group H



Egypt



Croatia



Argentina



Bahrain



Group stage games will be played from today to January 20. Current champions Denmark (also Gold Medallists in Paris 2024) will make their debut today, January 14, at 20:30 CET against Algeria.

France, the most awarded team in the history of the competition (6 titles) also debuts today, at 18:00 CET, against Qatar. Sweden, who has won it four times, debuts on January 16 against Japan, and will face Spain on January 20.

The three best teams of the club move to the next phase, while the fourth teams of each group play the President's Cup. The Handball World Championship final 2025 will be on Sunday, February 2, at 18:00 CET.