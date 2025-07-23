World Fencing Championships 2025 just started, and we already have the first medals

HQ

The best fencers in the world are in Tbilisi, Georgia, for the 2025 World Fencing Championships, running from July 22 to 30. And already in the second day we have the first medals, from women's épée and men's foil. Hong Kong and Ukraine get the first gold medals.

In women's individual épée, Ukraine's Vlada Kharkova defeated Katrina Lehis from Estonia 15-14. The two finalists received bronze medals: Irina Embrish, also from Estonia, and Song Se-ra from South Korea.

In men's individual foil, Ryan Choi from Hong Kong defeated Russian fencer Kirill Borodachev, competing as an Indiviaul Neutral Athlete, who took the silver. A French fencer, Maxime Pauty, took the Bronze, and Hungarian Gergő Szemes took another bronze as semi-finalists.

The World Fencing Championships, normally held every year, will last until July 30, with finals in women's foil and men's sabre and the next batch of medals taking place next Saturday.