World-famous chocolate classic is in danger of being discontinued

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It seems that one of the world's most famous chocolate products may be on the verge of disappearing from store shelves. Nyheter24 reports that the Austrian chocolate giant Salzburg Schokolade GmbH, founded in the late 1800s, has run into financial trouble after the bankruptcy plan established in 2021 failed to be realized as planned.

This has led to the layoff of the 58 people who worked at the company, and thus it appears that, at least for the time being, Mozartkugeln are no more. It is the company's most famous product and is sold all over the world, although it is particularly popular in Austria, Germany, and other parts of Central Europe.

Debts are reported to amount to 7.7 million euros, and a new plan to save the company has already been launched. One might suspect that such an iconic Austrian company, or at least the Mozartkugeln product, will be saved at all costs - but of course, there are no guarantees.