World Esports Summit returns to Korea in February

It has been confirmed that the World Esports Summit will officially be making a return, coming back for its 10th edition and choosing the familiar location of Busan, South Korea as the host destination.

Set to happen between February 10-11, the event will bring together over 40 speakers from the wider esports world to discuss and help shape the future of competitive gaming, while also covering industry challenges.

As for some of the companies that will be present, we're told in a press release that FIFAe, Tencent, NetEase, FIA, Moonton, ESL FACEIT Group, and more will be present and in-attendance.

Will you be tuning into the World Esports Summit next month?