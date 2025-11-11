World Esports Championships 2025: Here are the 19 confirmed Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams

HQ

The 2025 esports calendar is coming to a close but there are still a handful of major and exciting tournaments and events planned. One such example is the World Esports Championships 2025, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between December 1-7. One of the games to be featured at that event is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and now the International Esports Federation has revealed the 19 nations who have qualified and will be represented at the event.

All 19 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang nations at the World Esports Championship 2025:



Egypt



South Africa



Dominican Republic



Peru



Colombia



Argentina



Bolivia



Kazakhstan



Mongolia



Nepal



Cambodia



Indonesia



Myanmar



Iran



Turkey



Belarus



Romania



Uzbekistan



Malaysia



Out of these teams, who do you think will go the distance and be crowned MLBB champion?