World Esports Championships 2025: Here are the 19 confirmed Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams
The various nations set to be represented at the tournament have been named.
The 2025 esports calendar is coming to a close but there are still a handful of major and exciting tournaments and events planned. One such example is the World Esports Championships 2025, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between December 1-7. One of the games to be featured at that event is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and now the International Esports Federation has revealed the 19 nations who have qualified and will be represented at the event.
All 19 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang nations at the World Esports Championship 2025:
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Dominican Republic
- Peru
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Kazakhstan
- Mongolia
- Nepal
- Cambodia
- Indonesia
- Myanmar
- Iran
- Turkey
- Belarus
- Romania
- Uzbekistan
- Malaysia
Out of these teams, who do you think will go the distance and be crowned MLBB champion?