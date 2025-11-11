Gamereactor

World Esports Championships 2025: Here are the 19 confirmed Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams

The various nations set to be represented at the tournament have been named.

The 2025 esports calendar is coming to a close but there are still a handful of major and exciting tournaments and events planned. One such example is the World Esports Championships 2025, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between December 1-7. One of the games to be featured at that event is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and now the International Esports Federation has revealed the 19 nations who have qualified and will be represented at the event.

All 19 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang nations at the World Esports Championship 2025:


  • Egypt

  • South Africa

  • Dominican Republic

  • Peru

  • Colombia

  • Argentina

  • Bolivia

  • Kazakhstan

  • Mongolia

  • Nepal

  • Cambodia

  • Indonesia

  • Myanmar

  • Iran

  • Turkey

  • Belarus

  • Romania

  • Uzbekistan

  • Malaysia

Out of these teams, who do you think will go the distance and be crowned MLBB champion?

