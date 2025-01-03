World Darts Championship gets dreamt final with Littler and van Gerwen at the top of their game

HQ

All predictions fulfilled, and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship will have a dreamt final, between two of the most renowned darts players in the world: the three-world champion Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler, the "wonder kid" that has taken the darts world by storm.

The Dart World Championship (with most participants coming from the United Kingdom or the Netherlands) started in mid-december, and ends today, January 3rd. Yesterday, in the semifinals, Van Gerwen defeated Chris Dobey, and Littler also took care of Stephen Bunting: both games ended 6-1.

Seeing how easily they demolished the other semifinalists, it's clear that van Gerwen and Littler are the kings in the sport right now. But who will win? Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, 35, has won the PDC World Championship three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Littler, with half his age, hasn't won it yet... but he came very close last year, loosing it to Luke Humphries. "Michael has been in numerous finals; this is only my second, but I know where I went wrong last year, and I'm sure I will fix it", he said.

The final for the World Darts Championship will take place tonight, Friday January 3rd, at 19:30 GMT (20:30 CET).