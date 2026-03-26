World Cup qualifiers, play-offs and friendlies: the best football games you can watch today

HQ

Thursday, March 26, is the first big day of the current international break in men's football, the first before World Cup, with some paramount matches for nations like Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Turkey, Poland, Ireland or Denmark, with the inter-confederation play-offs and European qualifiers, with six spots in total up for grabs.

Meanwhile, those already qualified, and those who didn't, will still play friendlies, with some highlights today including Brazil vs. France tonight.

European qualifiers:

Path A



Italy vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Path B



Ukraine vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Poland vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Path C



Turkey vs. Romania:18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Slovakia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Path D



Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Czech Republic vs. Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Inter-confederation play-offs



Bolivia vs. Suriname: 23:00 CET, 22:00 GMT



New Caledonia vs. Jamaica: 04:00 CET, 03:00 GMT (of Friday)



Friendlies



Tanzania vs. Liechtenstein: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Moldova vs. Lithuania: 16:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Georgia vs. Israel: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Cyprus vs. Belarus: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Brazil vs. France: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Croatia vs. Colombia: 00:30 CET (of Friday), 23:30 GMT

