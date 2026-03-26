Sports
World Cup qualifiers, play-offs and friendlies: the best football games you can watch today
The last stage of the World Cup qualifiers start today, Thursday March 26.
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Thursday, March 26, is the first big day of the current international break in men's football, the first before World Cup, with some paramount matches for nations like Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Turkey, Poland, Ireland or Denmark, with the inter-confederation play-offs and European qualifiers, with six spots in total up for grabs.
Meanwhile, those already qualified, and those who didn't, will still play friendlies, with some highlights today including Brazil vs. France tonight.
European qualifiers:
Path A
- Italy vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Path B
- Ukraine vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Poland vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Path C
- Turkey vs. Romania:18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Slovakia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Path D
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Czech Republic vs. Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Inter-confederation play-offs
- Bolivia vs. Suriname: 23:00 CET, 22:00 GMT
- New Caledonia vs. Jamaica: 04:00 CET, 03:00 GMT (of Friday)
Friendlies
- Tanzania vs. Liechtenstein: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT
- Moldova vs. Lithuania: 16:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Georgia vs. Israel: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Cyprus vs. Belarus: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Brazil vs. France: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Croatia vs. Colombia: 00:30 CET (of Friday), 23:30 GMT