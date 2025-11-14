World Cup qualifiers games on Friday: can Germany and Croatia qualify tonight?

HQ

World Cup qualifiers for European nations continue on Friday, November 14, after an eventful Thursday when France got qualified, Norway is basically qualified too... and Cristiano Ronaldo got sent-off vs. Ireland.

On Friday, it's turn for groups A, G and L. In Group G, Netherlands (16 points, +19 goals) cannot mathematically qualify for World Cup today, but their vastly superior goal difference from Poland (13 points, +6 goals) means that it's almost sure that the Dutch will qualify as group winners and Poland will go to play-offs.

Today we could see Croatia (16 points) qualify if they win or defeat Faroe Islands tonight in Group L. Faroe Islands has been dreaming about qualification for World Cup after their shocking victory over Czechia last month, but their chances are very slim, and they need to beat Croatia... and then hope that Czechia loses to Gibraltar on November 17. Thus, it seems likely that Croatia will get the top spot with direct qualification and Czechia will go to play-offs.

And then there's Group A, with Germany tied with Slovakia (9 points): as long as Germany doesn't lose to Luxembourg today, which is to be expected, and Northern Ireland doesn't surprise Slovakia tonight, it seems that the group winner will be decided on Monday, in the match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig. Even is Slovakia loses today, Germany would not be able to qualify until next week.

All World Cup qualifiers games for Friday, November 14



Finland vs. Malta: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Croatia vs. Faroe Islands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Slovakia vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Luxembourg vs. Germany: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Gibraltar vs. Montenegro: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Poland vs. Netherlands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT

