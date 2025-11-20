World Cup play-off draw results: Rivals for Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Ukraine, Turkey, Ireland...

HQ

FIFA has made the draw for the upcoming World Cup play-offs to determine the last six teams to qualify for World Cup 2026 next summer.

There are, in fact, two different play-offs: the Inter-Confederation play-offs, with six teams battling for two spots, and the European play-offs, with 16 teams battling for four spots. Both mini-tournaments take place between March 26 (semi-finals) and March 31 (final).

European play-offs

The 16 teams (which include the 12 runner-ups on each group and four additional who were saved by their performance in Nations League) have been drawn into four "groups", or paths, with four teams each. Each team will only play up to two matches: a semi-final and a final, resulting in the four group winners going to World Cup next summer:

Path A



Italy vs. Northern Ireland



Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina





Final: Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy/Northern Ireland



Path B



Ukraine vs. Sweden



Poland vs. Albania





Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs. Poland/Albania



Path C



Türkiye vs. Romania



Slovakia vs. Kosovo





Final: Slovakia/Kosovo vs. Türkiye/Romania



Path D



Denmark vs. North Macedonia



Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland





Final: Czechia/Republic of Ireland vs. Denmark/North Macedonia



Inter-Confederation play-offs

The Inter-Confederation play-offs are similar, but with less teams, and two of them seeded, meaning they will avoid playing the semi-final (due to their best FIFA ranking):

Path 1



New Caledonia vs. Jamaica



Final: New Caledonia/Jamaica vs. Congo DR



Path 2