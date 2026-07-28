World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces his retirement

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Slavko Vinčić, the 46-year-old Slovenian referee who officiated the World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, has announced his retirement. The Slovenian Football Association (NZS) announced it on Monday: "One week after the World Cup final in the USA, Slavko Vincic has officially ended his historic refereeing career at the top of the sport," adding that he "consolidated his status as one of the best referees in history."

Vinčić was named by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) as the best referee of the World Cup for maintaining "the clear and firm disciplinary control that characterizes elite refereeing" and received the the prestigious 'Giulio Campanati' award in Italy.

Vincic started officiating international matches in 2010 and worked in World Cups 2022 and 2026, and UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024. Some famous matches he worked on include the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in February 2025, and the 2022 Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

Another of his most challenging matches was a 2025 Club World Cup 0-0 draw between River Plate and Monterrey in the summer that resulted in nine yellow cards and one red card.

Anthony Taylor, another famous referee who worked at World Cup 2026, also retired, citing intense pressure and scrutiny.