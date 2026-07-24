World Cup final breaks viewership records in the US, surpasses other matches like NBA Finals

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World Cup 2026 should have contributed to making "soccer" more popular in the United States and Canada. The failure of the USA national team, being thrashed by Belgium 4-1 after the big controversy regarding Infantino, Trump and Balogun, could have pushed some fans away, but overall it is clear that more people than ever have tuned in to whatch the matches, especially the final last Sunday between Spain and Argentina.

According to reports, this has been the most followed World Cup in history in the United States, with nearly 63 people tuning in for the final held in New York/New Jersey. That's nearly three times more than the 2022 final, which attracted 22.3 million viewers in the US.

These viewers were divided in the English-language broadcast in Fox, with 38.9 million, and the Spanish coverage in Telemundo and Peacock, with 23,9 million viewers.

In comparison, other major matches in local tournaments drew fewer viewership: the Game 5 of the NBA Finals, when the New York Knicks ended a 53-year title drought defeating the San Antonio Spurs, attracted nearly 25 million viewers, which is less that some World Cup knockout stage matches, like the round of 16 match between England and Mexico. However, they are still far from the nearly 126 million viewers who watched the last Super Bowl.