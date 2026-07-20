World Cup celebration in Madrid: What time is it, musical performances, and how to watch live

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Spain has won a second World Cup, 16 years after their first title, and celebrations will take place in Madrid today, Monday, July 20, with the players just arriving on a plane from New York, with little to no rest after a long flight, but overjoyed after adding another star on their jerseys.

The plane with the players landed at around 14:30 CEST at the Madrid-Barajas airport, which already had around 200 or 300 fans hoping to see them. Then, the players will go to the Zarzuela Palace to greet the Royal Family, and then to the Moncloa Palace to greet the Spanish President Pedro Sánchez.

From 19:00 CEST, the big moment will start: a bus will take the players from Moncloa to Plaza de Cibeles, where the main celebration will take place at around 21:00 CEST, and where 65,000 people are expected to attend, according to official estimates from Madrid's City Hall.

Musical performances and how to watch celebrations live

In Cibeles, the a centric place where the Spanish national team usually celebrates titles, the players will address the fans, and musical performances are expected to take place until at least 23:00 CEST, including these artists:



Arde Bogotá



Viva Suecia



Lola Índigo



Ana Mena



Aitana



Those wanting to follow the Spain's World Cup celebrations live can do all afternoon from RTVE Play.