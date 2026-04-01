World Cup 2026: who qualified on the final day and which group they go into

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The World Cup qualifiers have ended (except for the games at the Inter-Confederation play-offs at the time of writing), and we finally know the last four countries to qualify for the FIFA competition next summer in USA, Mexico and Canada. And what a last day, with the surprise elimination of Italy, third time in a row the four-time champions fail to qualify for World Cup.

A thrilling match between Sweden and Poland was finally decided by the Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres, ending the nightmarish qualification process (they finished third on their group and only played qualifiers because of their Nations League ranking).

These were the results of the World Cup qualifiers games on Tuesday:



Bosnia and Herzegovina 1(4)-1(1) Italy

1(4)-1(1) Italy

Sweden 3-2 Poland

3-2 Poland

Czechia 2(3)-2(1) Denmark

2(3)-2(1) Denmark

Kosovo 0-1 Turkey



DR Congo vs. Jamaica: 23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST



Iraq vs. Bolivia: 05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST (of April 1)



Bosnia and Herzegovina joins Group B (Canada, Qatar, Switzerland)

Sweden joins Group F (Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia)

Turkey joins Group D (USA, Paraguay, Australia)

Czechia joins Group A (Mexico, South Africa, South Korea)

Iraq or Blolivia join Group I (France, Senegal, Norway)

DR Congo or Jamaica join Group K (Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia)

We are 70 days from FIFA World Cup, from June 11 to July 19. Are you excited?