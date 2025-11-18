World Cup 2026: all qualified teams for Europe, who's in the play-offs?

HQ

The World Cup 2026 qualifying stage is over for UEFA (and everywhere else) and we now know most of the teams that will participate in World Cup. UEFA will have more teams than any other continente, 16 (out of the 48 in total), coming from the 12 group stage winners, plus 4 teams that will go in through the European play-offs.

On November 18, during the last international break of 2025, the qualification process ended, and this are the 12 winners on each group:



England



France



Croatia



Portugal



Norway



Germany



Netherlands



Belgium



Austria



Switzerland



Spain



Scotland



Teams in World Cup play-offs for UEFA

The four last remaining spots will be decided in play-offs in March 2026. 12 teams, the 12 runner-ups of the group stage, will participate there, as well as four teams that had a best performance at Nations League that didn't finish in the top two of their groups (which ended up the salvation for Sweden).



Italy



Poland



Rep of Ireland



Denmark



Wales



Albania



Sweden



Turkey



Czechia



Bosnia-Herzegovina



Ukraine



Slovakia



Kosovo



North Macedonia (Nations League route)



Sweden (Nations League route)



Romania (Nations League route)



Northern Ireland (Nations League route)



Are you excited for World Cup 2026? Remember that the draw for the play-offs will be made on Thursday November 20, and the draw for World Cup groups, on December 5 at the White House.