World Court appoints Iwasawa Yuji as new president

In a notable pivot for international law, Iwasawa Yuji has been chosen as the new president, stepping into the role left vacant by Nawaf Salam's resignation earlier this year, according to a recent statement (via Reuters).

Salam, who had been in office until January, left to assume his new responsibilities as the Prime Minister of Lebanon. Iwasawa, a respected figure within the Court, will now guide its affairs for the remainder of Salam's term.

His election comes at a time when the court is grappling with key global issues, including climate change advisory opinions, which could reshape international legal obligations. For now, it remains to be seen how Iwasawa will steer the institution through these challenging matters.