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Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Somali football referee listed by FIFA since 2018, who has officiated matches at the Africa Cup of Nations or the CAF Champions League, including its 2025 final between Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as FIFA U-20 World Cup, was chosen by FIFA to work for World Cup 2026. However, in an incredible turn of events, United States have denied his visa, so he won't be able to work in the competition, as reported by AFP, citing Ciise Aden Abshir, senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and former national team captain.

Artan was denied entrance at the Miami International Airport and returned to Istanbul. He claimed he has a valid visa for the US, but Somali is one of the countries included on a travel ban list by Trump.

"Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community", said Abshir. "Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play".

Artan himself has become a source inspiration for the country and its sports industry, and even won an award for best African referee by the CAF, the Confederation of African Football, in 2025. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised Artan last April when he became the first Somalian to be selected to officiate at the World Cup finals.

Omar Artan earned being one of the 52 referees called by FIFA for World Cup 2026 in United States, Mexico and Canada, but unless he gets a special permit, he will have to stay at home...