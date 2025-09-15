World champions Germany also crowned at EuroBasket, first title since 1993

HQ

The EuroBasket finals delivered thrills and comebacks, with Turkey overpowering Germany in the first half of the match, but lead changing 15 times, with the match being tied in 11 occassions. Turkey pushed hard for what would have been their first EuroBasket ever, after their only final in 2001.

However, Germany continued their dominance after winning World Cup in 2023, adding a second EuroBasket 30 years after their maiden titles. The match ended 88-83, with Isaac Bonga being named Player of the Game with 20 points and 5 rebounds and Dennis Schroder named MVP of the tournament with 16 points and 12 assists.

Schroer and Franz Wagner from Germany were included in the competition top's five, alongside Alperen Sengun from Turkey, Luka Doncic from Slovenia, who scored 39 points despite quarter-final defeat against Germany, and Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, who ended Finland's dream of silverware in a 92-89 third-final match.