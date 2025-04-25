World Champion in darts Luke Littler booed in Liverpool

HQ

Luke Littler, the 18-year-old World Champion in darts and a sensation in the sport. 12 nights in, he leads the Premier League Darts table, with a generous advantage over the second, Luke Humphries. However, on Thursday, he got defeated Michael van Gerwen, seven times Premier League winner, in a thrilling comeback.

Littler started winning 4-0. However, the 35-year-old Dutchman turned it around, with the teenage missing a dart at bullseye that would have made the 5-0, giving room for Van Gerwen to climb, 4-3, and eventually winning 6-5.

Littler was also booed by the public... but not exactly for his performance, but for being a Manchester United fan. As reported by BBC, he posted on his social media "bring on the boos Liverpool". Despite the defeat, Littler has his play-off spot almost secured for the post season, starting on May 29, while Van Gerwen, who was fifth (out of eight, only the top four go to play-offs) moves up.