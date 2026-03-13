World Baseball Classic quarter-finals times this weekend, only one European remains

HQ

The World Baseball Classic 2026 is coming to an end, with only eight teams remaining in the top international baseball competition, held all around the world: San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston and Miami in United States; and Tokyo. The 20 teams that started the competition have been reduced to eight, including the surprise early eliminations of Cuba and Mexico, with quarter-finals starting this Friday.

The quarter-finals will all take place in the US, Houston and Miami. Only Italy remains from the five European teams that started in the competition, although Puerto Rico is clear favourite for the knockout.



South Korea vs. Dominican Republic: Friday, March 13, 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT



USA vs. Canada: Saturday, March 14, 1:00 AM CET, 00:00 GMT



Puerto Rico vs. Italy: Saturday, March 14, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Venezuela vs. Japan: Sunday, March 15, 2:00 AM CET, 1:00 GMT



How to watch World Baseball Classic in Europe

Here's a list of European broadcasters who play this baseball competition, followed particularly in Italy as the only remaining European team still in the fray.



Netherlands: ESPN



Czechia: Ceska Televize



Israel: Sport5



United Kingdom: TNT UK



France: beIN Sport



Italy: Sky Italia



Germany: SportDigital+



Hungary: Sport 1



Turkey: S Sport Plus



Semifinals on March 15-16 and the World Baseball Classic final, at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, will be on March 17 (2:00 AM of March 18 in CET).