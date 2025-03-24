World Athletics Indoor Championships: The medal table from the Nanjing 2025 edition

HQ

The World Indoor Athletics Championships 2025 took place over the weekend in Nanjing, China, a competition held every two years, that shouldn't have taken place this year (it took place in Glasgow in 2024 and will return in Torun, Poland, in 2026)... but, in reality, this was the 2020 edition, which was delayed twice because of Covid-19. An extra dose of athletics that was dominated by United States, winner of 16 medals, including 6 golds, already more than almost any other country.

Second to the USA was Norway, thanks in great deal by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who became the first man to win two Gold medals in the World Indoors championships since Haile Gebrselassie in 1999 in the same categories: 3000m and 1500m. It was the first gold medals for Indoor Championships for the Paris Gold medallist.

Australia was, behind the USA, the country with more medals won, 7, including Gold from Nicola Olyslagers on high jump. This is the top ten countries from the Nanjing World Indoor Athletics Championships 2025.



United States: 16 medals (6G, 4S, 6B)



Norway: 4 medals (3G, 0S, 1B)



Ethiopia: 5 medals (2G, 3S, 0B)



Great Britain: 4 medals (2G, 1S, 1B)



Italy: 4 medals (2G, 1S, 1B)



Australia: 7 medals (1G, 2S, 4B)



Switzerland: 4 medals (1G, 2S, 1B)



Cuba: 2 medals (1G, 1S, 0B)



France: 2 medals (1G, 1S, 0B)



New Zealand: 2 medals (1G, 1S, 0B)

