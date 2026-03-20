World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland: full schedule (March 20-22)

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The 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Poland, take place this weekend, from Friday March 20 to Sunday March 22. They are held only one year after the Indoor Championships of Nanjing, China (21-23 March 2025), which had been delayed since 2020 due to Covid.

Normally, the World Athletics Indoor Championships are held every two years, so the next editions will be in 2028 and 2030, in Bhubaneswar, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan. They are alternated with the outdoors competition, which last year was in Tokyo, and next year will be held in Beijing, in September 2027.

In Poland 2026 we will see superstars like Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Keely Hodgkinson or Kishane Thompson, 674 athletes from 118 federations and 26 track and field events. Here's the full schedule:

2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships full schedule

Times in GMT (UK time), one hour more in CET.

Friday, 20 March

Morning Session:



10:05, M, 60 Metres, Heptathlon



10:20, M, 60 Metres, Heats



10:53, M, Long Jump, Heptathlon



11:08, W, 400 Metres, Heats



11:39, W, High Jump, Final



12:01, M, 400 Metres, Heats



12:51, W, 800 Metres, Heats



12:57, M, Shot Put, Heptathlon



13:26, M, 800 Metres, Heats



Evening Session:



18:10, W, Shot Put, Final



18:16, M, High Jump, Heptathlon



18:22, W, 1500 Metres, Heats



18:54, M, 1500 Metres, Heats



19:35, M, Triple Jump, Final



19:42, W, 400 Metres, Semi-Final



20:16, M, 60 Metres, Semi-Final



20:44, M, 400 Metres, Semi-Final



21:22, M, 60 Metres, Final



Saturday, 21 March

Morning Session:



10:05, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heptathlon



10:20, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats



11:05, W, 60 Metres, Heats



11:10, M, Pole Vault, Heptathlon



12:00, X, 4x400 Metres Relay, Final



12:15, M, High Jump, Final



12:22, W, 800 Metres, Semi-Final



13:08, M, 800 Metres, Semi-Final



Evening Session:



18:25, M, Pole Vault, Final



18:34, M, 400 Metres, Final



18:52, M, 1000 Metres, Heptathlon



19:04, W, 3000 Metres, Final



19:22, M, 3000 Metres, Final



19:38, W, Triple Jump, Final



19:48, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final



20:14, W, 60 Metres, Semi-Final



20:40, W, 400 Metres, Final



21:02, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Final



21:20, W, 60 Metres, Final



Sunday, 22 March

Morning Session:



10:05, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Pentathlon



10:20, W, Long Jump, Final



10:43, W, High Jump, Pentathlon



10:48, M, 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats



11:30, M, Shot Put, Final



12:05, W, 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats



12:55, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats



13:21, W, Shot Put, Pentathlon



Evening Session: