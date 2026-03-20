World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland: full schedule (March 20-22)
Full schedule of the 2026 edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Poland.
The 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Poland, take place this weekend, from Friday March 20 to Sunday March 22. They are held only one year after the Indoor Championships of Nanjing, China (21-23 March 2025), which had been delayed since 2020 due to Covid.
Normally, the World Athletics Indoor Championships are held every two years, so the next editions will be in 2028 and 2030, in Bhubaneswar, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan. They are alternated with the outdoors competition, which last year was in Tokyo, and next year will be held in Beijing, in September 2027.
In Poland 2026 we will see superstars like Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Keely Hodgkinson or Kishane Thompson, 674 athletes from 118 federations and 26 track and field events. Here's the full schedule:
2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships full schedule
Times in GMT (UK time), one hour more in CET.
Friday, 20 March
Morning Session:
- 10:05, M, 60 Metres, Heptathlon
- 10:20, M, 60 Metres, Heats
- 10:53, M, Long Jump, Heptathlon
- 11:08, W, 400 Metres, Heats
- 11:39, W, High Jump, Final
- 12:01, M, 400 Metres, Heats
- 12:51, W, 800 Metres, Heats
- 12:57, M, Shot Put, Heptathlon
- 13:26, M, 800 Metres, Heats
Evening Session:
- 18:10, W, Shot Put, Final
- 18:16, M, High Jump, Heptathlon
- 18:22, W, 1500 Metres, Heats
- 18:54, M, 1500 Metres, Heats
- 19:35, M, Triple Jump, Final
- 19:42, W, 400 Metres, Semi-Final
- 20:16, M, 60 Metres, Semi-Final
- 20:44, M, 400 Metres, Semi-Final
- 21:22, M, 60 Metres, Final
Saturday, 21 March
Morning Session:
- 10:05, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heptathlon
- 10:20, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats
- 11:05, W, 60 Metres, Heats
- 11:10, M, Pole Vault, Heptathlon
- 12:00, X, 4x400 Metres Relay, Final
- 12:15, M, High Jump, Final
- 12:22, W, 800 Metres, Semi-Final
- 13:08, M, 800 Metres, Semi-Final
Evening Session:
- 18:25, M, Pole Vault, Final
- 18:34, M, 400 Metres, Final
- 18:52, M, 1000 Metres, Heptathlon
- 19:04, W, 3000 Metres, Final
- 19:22, M, 3000 Metres, Final
- 19:38, W, Triple Jump, Final
- 19:48, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final
- 20:14, W, 60 Metres, Semi-Final
- 20:40, W, 400 Metres, Final
- 21:02, M, 60 Metres Hurdles, Final
- 21:20, W, 60 Metres, Final
Sunday, 22 March
Morning Session:
- 10:05, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Pentathlon
- 10:20, W, Long Jump, Final
- 10:43, W, High Jump, Pentathlon
- 10:48, M, 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats
- 11:30, M, Shot Put, Final
- 12:05, W, 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats
- 12:55, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats
- 13:21, W, Shot Put, Pentathlon
Evening Session:
- 17:40, W, Long Jump, Pentathlon
- 17:55, W, Pole Vault, Final
- 18:38, M, 1500 Metres, Final
- 18:52, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final
- 19:12, M, Long Jump, Final
- 19:22, W, 1500 Metres, Final
- 19:38, M, 800 Metres, Final
- 19:53, W, 800 Metres, Final
- 20:03, W, 800 Metres, Pentathlon
- 20:13, W, 60 Metres Hurdles, Final
- 20:26, M, 4x400 Metres Relay, Final
- 20:47, W, 4x400 Metres Relay, Final