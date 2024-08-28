Workers' representatives at Raven Software denounce Activision Blizzard's and Microsoft's failure to comply with agreement

HQ

The Game Workers Alliance was the first union formed at a major US video game company. It was formed in 2022 initiated by a group of workers in the quality department at Raven Software, Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty-focused studio, and one of its main demands was the signing of an agreement to stop Unfair Labour Practices and to redefine workers' safety and pay conditions.

Now, two years later, that agreement has yet to materialise. The union claims that the company has not sat down at the negotiating table, as reported by Game File.

"Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would move quickly toward a first contract at Raven Software," CWA president Claude Cummings Jr. told Game File.

"Unfortunately, that has not happened. We encourage Microsoft to address the concerns raised in the Unfair Labour Practice charge and make reaching a fair settlement a priority."

Former ABK president Bobby Kotick, then at the helm of the company, stated in 2022 that they would meet with worker representatives to address these issues and create a healthier, more welcoming and safer work environment for all that would set an example across the industry.

A Microsoft representative reportedly told Game File that they are committed "to negotiate in good faith."