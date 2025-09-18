Workers finally break through tunnel under the Alps connecting Italy and Austria "It is a historic day. For Italy, for Austria, and for the whole of Europe."

After years of work, engineers have broken through the final rock barrier of a major tunnel connecting Italy and Austria, a milestone in Europe's push to shift freight from road to rail. The route, set to become a high-speed rail line, will significantly reduce travel times across the Alpine pass and support cleaner, more efficient transport. Officials describe the breakthrough as historic for both nations and for European infrastructure. The tunnel is expected to reshape trade patterns while alleviating traffic in one of the continent's busiest mountain corridors. This is a road tunnel (Tunnel on the Sustenpass, through the Swiss Alps) // Shutterstock