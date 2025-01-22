Work on your next Netflix New Year's Day obsession has begun

Over the past few years, we've been able to boot up Netflix on New Year's Day to check out a new limited series that is an adaptation of one of author Harlan Coben's many novels. For 2025, this was Missing You, which while one of the biggest projects on the streamer this January, has not been nearly as successful as 2024's Fool Me Once, which remains as the streamer's eighth-biggest English-language show of all-time at the moment.

For 2026, we already know what we'll be in store for as Netflix has revealed that production has begun on an adaptation of Run Away. The show will see James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch as part of the cast, and while Netflix hasn't specifically stated when we can expect this series to land, recent memory pretty much affirms January 1, 2026.

As for what Run Away is about, Coben has provided a description via Netflix Tudum: "Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family. Every time you walk past the house, there's a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is."

Will you be watching Run Away next year?