Work on Season Three of The Mandalorian has already started

The first season of The Mandalorian was a huge hit with Baby Yoda becoming a star on social media. It is also considered one of the main reasons why Disney+ already has become so popular. We already knew that the second season wrapped up filming last month and that it will premiere this autumn, and Disney seems to be really happy with it.

So much so that Variety has reported that the work on a third season has already begun, and has been going on for a couple of weeks. One source says:

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3."

So far, not much is known about Season Two of The Mandalorian (otherwise known as 'The Adventures of Baby Yoda'), others than Rosario Dawson has been cast as Anakin Skywalker's padawan Ahsoka Tano. She has become a major character in the universe thanks to the Clone Wars and Rebels, and The Mandalorian will be the first time we'll see Ahsoka played by an actual actor instead of just being animated.

It's also worth remembering that there are other plans as well for Star Wars and Disney+, with a miniseries about Obi-Wan Kenobi (with Ewan McGregor) as well as a series about the anti-hero Cassian Andor from Rogue One. Basically, expect the Force to be with fans for the foreseeable future.