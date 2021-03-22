Work is underway on a third Ace Ventura movie

You're watching Advertisements

A third entry into the Ace Ventura film series is reportedly being worked on by the writers of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

In an interview with Park Circus, the Morgan Creek team had something pretty interesting to share, but this has now been deleted. The post formerly said: "During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers."

Although the interview confirms that a third movie is in the works, it's unclear whether Jim Carrey will return and reprise his role. If you recall, Carrey didn't return for Son of the Mask, which was a standalone sequel to 1994's The Mask. He did, however, reprise his role in Dumb and Dumber To, which premiered back in 2014.

