Work is underway on a new Legend of Mana animated series

With yesterday being the 30th anniversary of the Mana series, Square Enix made several exciting new announcements that showed that its future is still bright. We learned that a new title in the series is in development and that Trials of Mana would be releasing on Andriod and iOS devices on July 15. Along with these announcements, it was also revealed that a new animated series based on Legend of Mana is in the works.

The series is called Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal and its plot is said to continue after the events of the main game. The anime is set to be rolled worldwide and it is being produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Graphinica Inc, and Yokohama Animation Lab. Besides these few snippets of information, details on the project are pretty slim, but Square Enix did release a teaser image for the series, which you can check out below this text.

