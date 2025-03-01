Work is still underway on Top Gun 3's script

HQ

After Top Gun: Maverick landed in cinemas a couple of years ago and produced such an immense number of ticket sales that it quickly became one of the biggest films of all-time, it didn't take long until many wondered if we would have to wait around 40 years for a third instalment or if Paramount would accelerate production on a third part in the series. To this end, we've heard many reports over the years that work is steadily commencing on a follow-up film, but there is still nothing of substance present yet, so what's really going on behind-the-scenes?

Speaking with Us Weekly, Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis, known for the role of Payback in the film, has said that development on the script is still underway, mainly because the filmmakers want to make sure they do it right.

Ellis stated: "So here's what the story's going to be. It's going to be payback. No, no [I'm kidding]. In all honesty, they're still working on the script. They're still working on the story. They're wanting to get it right."

Hopefully they can get the script right sooner rather than later, as it would be great to get another Top Gun film before the end of the decade...