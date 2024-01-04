Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Work is already beginning on House of the Dragon Season 3

Scripts are being written, by the sounds of things, and production could start soon.

HQ

One of TV's most beloved recent series is about to make its return this year, but even with House of the Dragon Season 2 gearing up for new episodes this summer, the writing staff over at HBO aren't taking a break.

They're instead knuckling down and starting to write the next season from this month onwards, according to Redanian Intelligence. There's no word on when production could start, but it's possible that the cameras could start rolling later this year.

For now, we can only speculate, but hopefully given the delays to House of the Dragon Season 2, we can see a quicker turnaround with the penultimate season of the fantasy show. With only four seasons to cover a lot of content, though, the writers are likely going to have a tough time making the scripts pack it all in.

