Work is already beginning on House of the Dragon Season 3

One of TV's most beloved recent series is about to make its return this year, but even with House of the Dragon Season 2 gearing up for new episodes this summer, the writing staff over at HBO aren't taking a break.

They're instead knuckling down and starting to write the next season from this month onwards, according to Redanian Intelligence. There's no word on when production could start, but it's possible that the cameras could start rolling later this year.

For now, we can only speculate, but hopefully given the delays to House of the Dragon Season 2, we can see a quicker turnaround with the penultimate season of the fantasy show. With only four seasons to cover a lot of content, though, the writers are likely going to have a tough time making the scripts pack it all in.