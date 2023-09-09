Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WordPad is being killed off

The software will no longer be updated and will be removed altogether in a future Windows update.

Microsoft has announced that it is killing off WordPad, and will soon be removing the software from Windows altogether. As noticed by PC Gamer in a deprecated features post from Microsoft for Windows, it is directly mentioned that WordPad will receive no further updates and will be removed in the future.

Specifically, Microsoft states: "WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt."

There's no mention of when exactly WordPad will be removed, but this is part of a recent slate of changes from Microsoft, who are in the process of removing and scaling back on a variety of features, including Cortana.

