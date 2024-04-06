Wordle is facing a word shortage

HQ

If you're still one of many who logs onto Wordle on a daily basis to complete the minor five-letter puzzle, you might be beginning to wonder if owner The New York Times will ever run out of words. That is actually a complicated question, because while there are over thousands and thousands of five-letter words in the English language, not all are used due to being offensive or using outdated spelling, among other reasons. The point is, there are only around 2,300 words in Wordle's database as of right now, and the NYT knows that it is getting to a point where it will run out of useable words and has begun an effort to prepare for the next era of the game.

During a Q&A session with NYT's Wordle editor Tracy Bennett (thanks, Eurogamer), it was revealed that there are ideas to continue the game and ensure its future, including potentially either reusing former words or even allowing plurals or past tense terms too.

Bennett stated, "One possibility is that we could recycle old words at some point, like when we get close to the end. We could throw everything back in the pot and mix it up. Another thing we could do is maybe allow plurals. Wouldn't that be interesting. Or Past tenses. So there are some options."

Essentially, if you're committed to doing your daily Wordle for the next decade, The New York Times has you covered.