HQ

Lets face it, gamers today are in for a bit of a pickle when it comes to selecting the keyboard of their choice. Not for a lack of quality options but rather the pure abundance available to them. Different switches, keycaps, flashy RGB lighting. The list goes on, and in this sea of options the Wooting 60HE+ stands out like a lighthouse, a beacon of light pushing the boundaries of what's possible, setting new standards and challenging the industry at the same time.

So, what's the fuss about? Well, beginning with the pure basics the Wooting 60HE+ presents us with a compact frame clocking in at just 60% of a normal sized keyboard. In other words, pure bliss for us minimalists who appreciate small and compact things, something which also leaves plenty of room for mouse movements. But despite its rather tiny footprint the Wooting does not compromise on quality, and provides us with a solid chassis with plenty of weight to it. Thus ensuring it stays planted on the desk at all times, even during really intense gaming sessions.

What's even better, the keycaps are double-shot, meaning that they're less likely to wear and begin to shine even after many, many hours of use. This ends up making them not only feel fantastic to the touch, but also ensuring that you won't have to worry about changing them anytime soon.

This is an ad:

The Wooting 60HE+ isn't just a keyboard—it's an analogue input device. Unlike traditional keyboards that operate on a simple binary on/off system, the 60HE+ can detect how far down you press each key, much like an analogue joystick. This opens up a world of possibilities in gaming, where the difference between a gentle tap and a full press can mean the difference between a stealthy approach and a full-blown sprint.

In games like Valorant or Counter-Strike, where precision is key, the analogue capability allows for nuanced control that simply isn't possible with a standard mechanical keyboard. Want to walk slowly around a corner? Just press the key halfway. Need to sprint away from danger? Bottom it out. It's a level of control that, once you experience it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Of course, the Wooting 60HE+ isn't just about analogue input. This is a keyboard that can be customised to your heart's content. Using Wootility, the software that accompanies the keyboard, you can adjust the actuation point of each key individually. This means you can set some keys to actuate with the slightest press, while others require a deeper press to activate. It's this level of customisation that makes the Wooting 60HE+ not just a tool, but an extension of your gaming style.

This is an ad:

And let's talk about that Wootility software for a moment. It's clean, intuitive, and powerful. You don't need to be a tech wizard to get the most out of this keyboard. Want to set up per-key lighting? Easy. Want to create a custom actuation curve for your keys? Done. The software is a breeze to use, and it's clear that Wooting has put a lot of thought into making this a user-friendly experience.

When it comes to gaming, speed is everything, and the Wooting 60HE+ delivers in spades. This keyboard is equipped with Lekker switches, which are custom-made magnetic switches that offer virtually zero latency. This means your inputs are registered faster than you can blink, giving you a competitive edge in fast-paced games where every millisecond counts.

But speed isn't everything. Consistency is key and just as important. And this is where the Lekker switches comes in handy, providing a smooth, linear feel with no mechanical friction. They're light and responsive but also durable, rated for millions of keystrokes. Whether you're spamming abilities in League of Legends or executing complex combos in Mortal Kombat, the 60HE+ delivers a consistently top-tier performance.

While the Wooting 60HE+ is clearly designed with gamers in mind, it's not a one-trick pony. The analogue inputs and customisation options also make it a fantastic tool for creative professionals. Imagine using pressure-sensitive controls in Photoshop, or mapping analogue keys to fine-tune audio adjustments in a DAW. The possibilities are endless, and the 60HE+ is versatile enough to handle whatever you throw at it.

No product is perfect though, and the Wooting 60HE+ does have a couple of quirks. For one, the 60% layout might not be for everyone. If you rely heavily on function keys or a numpad, you might find the compact design limiting and cramped. There's also a bit of a learning curve when it comes to mastering the analogue inputs—especially if you're coming from a traditional mechanical keyboard. But these are minor issues, and for most users, they're far outweighed by the benefits.

In many ways, the Wooting 60HE+ redefines how we interact with games. And with its analogue inputs, unparalleled customisation, and lightning-fast performance it's a bit of a must have for any serious gamer. Sure, it's a bit of an investment but in the end worth every penny and if you're in the market for a keyboard that doesn't just meet the standard but redefines it, the Wooting 60HE+ is the one to beat.