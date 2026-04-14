The market for home haptic feedback has always been sort of niche, with a few manufacturers trying out headsets with physical movement or the classic moving pistons attached to a chair or couch from Buttkicker or Earthquake Sound. Tactile feedback directly on the body is in theory a much more immersive experience but also a lot more difficult to do correctly and without being cumbersome.

Woojer has attempted this with their latest version of body haptic feedback, the Vest 4.

It is what it claims to be, a vest fitted with small tactile units that vibrate at a frequency and intensity that reflects whatever you are using it for. The six Osci TRX2 transducers are great and surprisingly flat, and the vest can have a really tight fit, which enhances the immersion.

So, it's great idea, and the small units are really powerful, and when they recommend you don't turn the haptic feedback to max, there is a good reason for it. This thing could be used to treat kidney stones. If you get shot in a game and forget to turn the volume down you will feel it, a lot...

HQ

The frequency range goes all the way to 250 Hz, which is way too much. You already get a lot of rumbling that drowns out the details at THX standard 100 Hz and sub 80Hz was my personal sweet spot. But yours may be lower. Everything runs not via a driver or programme but through an app. This fortunately means that Woojer Vest 4 also works with your controller for your favourite console platform and there is even a specialised version for the Meta Quest VR system.

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And now for the less great part. It's problematic to use. The basic charging can be done with the 20V charger that comes with the vest and only that. If you throw it away you are out of luck. I tried a number of very high power chargers, and if it isn't 20V - and nothing normally is - it will not charge. Also, the setup can be a bit complicated. The guide works but the process could be more fluid and the vest, despite being called lightweight, still feels cumbersome.

The main problem however is connectivity. I did not manage to find any way to run the sound in parallel. It must go to your vest and from there to Bluetooth or a wired cable. Forget about using your speakers and the vest at the same time or using your headphones with sub 1 ms connection. The Bluetooth also doesn't support low latency, which I frankly find to be essential for gaming and even then is inferior to radio wave-based audio. For me, having to re-route my audio via the vest each time I play is unfortunately a complete dealbreaker.

The pricing is normally around £456/€530, but it's currently on sale at a 30% discount and includes a free lining.

I have no doubt that the tactile transducers are the main cost in production and that they are very expensive. But I really do not understand why a few extra pennies at this price point are not used to include a Bluetooth system that supports AptX low-latency or a similar system.

The main thing here is that I cannot see a way to fix it without changing the control module on the vest, which is integrated into the fabric, thus preventing the user from changing or upgrading it. Perhaps a software update can help here. In theory, Bluetooth 5.0 would support AptX low-latency mode, however, this is still at best 30+ ms and therefore not usable for gaming as the user will notice the delay.

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The best way and the most optimal user scenario is therefore to run everything wired. If you do that already, wire to vest and then wire from vest to headphones, you can get the full immersive experience. But if that doesn't suit your situation, the product and its price might not be that relevant.