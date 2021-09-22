Woody Harrelson "would love" to do a third Zombieland movie

HQ

Zombieland has become a pretty well-loved franchise ever since the first debuted back in 2009. The movie was such a hit that a sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap landed in 2019, bringing back the original cast for some more outright hilarious romps in a world infested by the undead. There has been no mention as to whether we'll get to see a threequel yet, but Woody Harrelson, known for playing Tallahassee in the movies has mentioned that he "would love" to make that happen.

Speaking to Comicbook in an interview, Harrelson spoke about a third movie, saying, "Well, I would love that, because that whole group there is about as fun as it gets. I love working with those guys. I can't even tell you how much, a lot. So, yeah. From your lips to God's ears, I hope that happens."

Hopefully we will get to see the crew return for another crazy outing, but until anything official is announced by Columbia Pictures, we'll have to just keep on hoping for the time being.

Thanks, Comicbook.