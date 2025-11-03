Woody Harrelson shuts down True Detective return: "Not a chance"

While the following seasons have each offered their own unique twists of crime mixing in with some paranormal stuff, it's hard to argue to most True Detective fans that there was a better season than the first. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey were gold on screen together, and so understandably people got pretty excited about the idea of a return.

McConaughey seemed open to an idea, but speaking with People, Harrelson shut the door pretty quickly. Responding directly to McConaughey saying if there was a script he'd give it a look, Harrelson said: "Matthew's so funny, but in fairness, never. Not a chance."

"I love that it turned out the way it did. If anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that," Harrelson explained. He will be working with McConaughey on another project in the future, but it's a half-hour comedy. Both actors will appear as themselves in Apple TV's upcoming Brother from Another Mother, which follows the actors living together on McConaughey's ranch.