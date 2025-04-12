Woody Harrelson pulled out of The White Lotus: Season 3 due to a family holiday

HQ

The third season of The White Lotus has concluded. The batch of episodes that took an ensemble cast to Thailand was originally set to feature the talents of Woody Harrelson, but the actor pulled out of the show at the last minute, with previous reports claiming that it was due to salary discussions not going as planned. However, according to Harrelson's camp this wasn't the case at all.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, Harrelson's reps noted "it's not about money," with the actor going a step further to explain his reason for quitting the show as the following:

"I was set to do White Lotus and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

As per who Harrelson was slated to play, he was expected to take on the role of Frank, the friend of Walton Goggins' Rick, who gave us a very alarming and memorable monologue performed by Sam Rockwell.

Harrelson commented on Rockwell's effort as Frank, by adding: "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

Do you think Harrelson would have done a good job in the role of Frank?