Woody and Buzz return in the first Toy Story 5 trailer

HQ

It's been seven long years, but it is finally (almost) time for Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the toys to return to the big screen. Pixar has now released the very first official trailer for Toy Story 5, which is surprisingly contemporary and raises a highly topical question. Is the era of toys over?

This time, the focus is on Bonnie, whose attention is captured by a tablet named Lilypad—which completely takes over her life. Woody and Buzz reunite to try to save the day, while confronting their own relevance in a changing world.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz, along with Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale. At the same time, new voices are introduced to the series, with Greta Lee and Conan O'Brien joining the ensemble.

Expectations are naturally sky-high, especially since Toy Story 5 follows hot on the heels of Inside Out 2, which dominated cinemas back in 2024 with over $1.5 billion in revenue. We'll see how well Toy Story 5 does when it premieres in theaters on June 19.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 5?