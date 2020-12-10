Woodsalt has been delayed again to January 2021

The month of December has started to become more and more vacant in terms of releases, as more titles have fled as to not clash with Cyberpunk 2077. Another title announced to be delayed from December is Woodsalt, a JRPG which is reminiscent of the PS1-era. The title will now be releasing in January 2021, so that the developers can add some extra polish and steer clear of the landmark release of Cyberpunk 2077. This is the title's second delay, as it was previously pushed back from October to December.

George Berry, founder and producer at Team Woodsalt, said: "Unfortunately we have chosen to delay Woodsalt by one more month for a couple of reasons, but off the bat I want to say that this is something we really, really wanted to avoid but reality is a cruel mistress.

"The first issue is pretty obvious. When choosing a release date we worked on the basis of avoiding any large launches, looking at large titles and trying to find a window. When we chose December 9th, it looked lovely and clear. Then Cyberpunk was postponed and they announced their release on December 10th. As confident as we are in Woodsalt, we can't possibly compete for media space with that behemoth. We don't have that Keanu money...

"To everyone who has been waiting and were aware of Woodsalt, I'm sorry if you're deflated by this and I do totally get it, but I hope you understand that while this is our passion, we also need to keep the lights on. If this game tanks, we're out of jobs and my choices affect our team as well as myself. Ultimately they've been by my side and supported me, and I can't risk my impatience causing them to lose their future employment.

"The other reason is that through testing, there have been a number of 'quality of life' changes suggested that we think would really benefit the title. So far the reception has been really, really good and these little changes seem to just add a bit of intuitiveness into the gameplay."

Thanks, Nintendo Life.