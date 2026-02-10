Wooden amiibo figures arrive on 19 February as part of "My Mario", Nintendo's line of children's products

HQ

Nintendo has long been associated with "games for children," but that's far from the truth, as the Big N has always focused on offering games that can be enjoyed by all members of the family, regardless of age. However, Nintendo also wants to be present in the lives of the youngest members of the household with a series of products designed specifically for them.

"My Mario" is a line of products that includes games and experiences focused on children and will be released in different batches, starting with the first batch on 19 February through the My Nintendo Store. The first batch includes:



Two sets of wooden blocks featuring Mario and other well-known elements from the Super Mario series. In addition, the wooden blocks of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi function as amiibo in compatible games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.



Hello, Mario! a free app for smart devices and Nintendo Switch that allows children and parents to interact with Mario in a fun and intuitive way.



It's me, Mario, the series of stop motion animated shorts from My Mario. Five episodes of this series are now available on Nintendo official YouTube channel.



Simba children's toys, including a line of rattles and a Mario soft toy.



The next batch will include, among other products yet to be announced, the following:



A collection of Mario clothing, including T-shirts, trousers, pyjamas and bibs.



The My Mario collection from TOMY Toomies, which includes bath toys and water sprayers inspired by the iconic characters from the Super Mario series.



A line of Little People play sets and figures from Fisher Price.



Tableware designed for little hands: plates, bowls, cups...



To learn more about the My Mario product line, visit the newly updated My Mario website.

What do you think of these Nintendo products?