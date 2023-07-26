Wonka under fire for casting Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa

HQ

There's no denying that one of the most eye-catching parts of the upcoming Wonka movie was seeing Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. But while that appearance still likely haunts the dreams of many, an actor with dwarfism has spoken out about this casting and how it is affecting individuals with the condition's place in the industry.

Speaking with the BBC, George Coppen, known for playing Sweet Cupid in Netflix's School for Good and Evil, and as one of the Nelwyns in Disney+'s Willow, has stated that he feels as though actors with dwarfism are being pushed out of the industry.

"A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love. A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

Coppen mentioned that he first started to think about the issue after seeing Peter Jackson's The Hobbit films and saw the different individuals that were picked to play dwarfs in the film.