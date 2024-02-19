Wonka surpasses $600 million globally

HQ

Wonka has been in theatres since last December and its still continuing to make great strides at the box office. The musical fantasy film has now surpassed $600 million at the global box office, which is a feat only achieved by seven films in 2023.

"This achievement is a testament the creative brilliance of Paul King, [producer] David Heyman, Timothée Chalamet and the dedicated cast and crew," Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "Together they brought the timeless magic of Roald Dahl's iconic characters to life in a way that only they could and have turned it into an instant classic for a new generation. Our heartfelt thanks go out to moviegoers across the globe for embracing 'Wonka' in such a remarkable way."

The only other films that managed to surpass $600 million in 2023 are Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Thanks, Variety.