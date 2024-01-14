Wonka surpasses $500 million at the global box office

HQ

Timothee Chalamet's Wonka is continuing to be a force to be reckoned with at the global box office, as it has now surpassed the milestone of $500 million. This now makes the film the highest grossing in the franchise (not adjusting for inflation), as it has topped the $475.8 million achieved by the previous frontrunner, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film has now been in cinemas for five weeks and in this time it has pulled in $176.2 million in the US and $329.1 million in all other territories. This has easily made for a good return on the film's budget of $125 million.

"It is incredibly validating to see this film achieve such an exciting milestone," Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy the co-Chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group said. "We are grateful to our partners in exhibition for their unwavering support and the audiences around the globe who came out for this big-screen celebration."

