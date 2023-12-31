Wonka returns to the top of the US box office ahead of New Year's Day

HQ

Wonka has once again risen to the top of the US box office, with it currently being a quiet period in terms of new film releases.

The Paul King directed film pulled in another $8.6 million on Friday night, which is a 32% increase when compared to the week before. It has now surpassed $100 million in the US alone and is on track to gross $300 million in the very near future.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped 51% compared to its opening last week and took second place on the chart with $6.5 million generated. The film has now produced $145.3 million worldwide which is still short of its production budget of $205 million.

Ranking third is Illumination and Universal's Migration, which has seen a 17% increase when compared to its opening last week. The film pulled in $6.7 million and is close to surpassing its production budget of $72 million, with its total gross now standing at $69 million.

Thanks, Variety.