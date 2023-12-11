Wonka opens to $43 million internationally

HQ

Recently, we reported on the weekend's box office figures, including the dominance of The Boy and the Heron. But, reading that piece you may be wondering why Wonka was left out. Well, it's because it's currently only out in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, leaving the US out to dry until the 15th of December.

Even if it hasn't yet had access to the box office cash the US provides, Wonka has still made an impressive debut, pulling in $43.2 million in its opening weekend. $11 million of that comes directly from the UK.

The origin story for Willy Wonka might not sound like a hit, but the film has done rather well with critics and it's clear people are lining up to see Timothee Chalamet as the famous chocolatier. With a budget of around $125 million USD, there's still a ways to go before the film can be considered profitable, but considering it's only released in a limited capacity so far, this is a good indication.