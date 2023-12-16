Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wonka makes a sugary sweet $14.4 million US box office debut

The film has now grossed $57.6 million worldwide.

As many predicted, Wonka has soared to the top of the US box office in its opening week. The Willy Wonka origin story made $14.4 million in its opening day and is predicted to generate $35 million over the weekend. This now brings up to the film's global total to $57.6 million, as it premiered a week earlier in other territories.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still performing strongly and is looking to place second for another consecutive week. In its fifth week, it's expected to drop by 40% which should push its total gross to $145 million by the end of the weekend.

Last week's frontrunner Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has slipped to third place, with it being predicted to generate $5.1 million in its second weekend. This would bring up the animated film's total gross to $22 million.

Thanks, Variety.

