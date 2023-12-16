Wonka makes a sugary sweet $14.4 million US box office debut

HQ

As many predicted, Wonka has soared to the top of the US box office in its opening week. The Willy Wonka origin story made $14.4 million in its opening day and is predicted to generate $35 million over the weekend. This now brings up to the film's global total to $57.6 million, as it premiered a week earlier in other territories.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still performing strongly and is looking to place second for another consecutive week. In its fifth week, it's expected to drop by 40% which should push its total gross to $145 million by the end of the weekend.

Last week's frontrunner Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has slipped to third place, with it being predicted to generate $5.1 million in its second weekend. This would bring up the animated film's total gross to $22 million.

Thanks, Variety.