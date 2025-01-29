Wonka has been named as the biggest film in the UK in 2024

HQ

The official data is out and it has crowned the biggest movie in the United Kingdom in 2024, and it goes to... drum roll please... a film that debuted in 2023! That's right, Wonka has been regarded as the largest movie in 2024, with it beating out Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine to feature at the top of the overall charts. But it didn't top all the various categories.

As per Official Charts, we're told that the top Video of 2024 was Wonka, with it ahead of Dune: Part Two, Oppenheimer, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Barbie, in that order.

For the top Film of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine instead took the crown, with Wonka in second and Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, and Oppenheimer making up the top five in order.

For the All-Video Physical Sales chart, Dune: Part Two topped the list, ahead of Wonka, Oppenheimer, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in that order.

Looking at the Film Download chart, Deadpool & Wolverine took the crown and beat out Wonka, Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4, in that order.

Lastly, for the Digital Film Rental chart, Oppenheimer came out first, beating Wonka, Dune: Part Two, Barbie, and Anyone But You, in that respective order.

So, while Wonka didn't top many of the respective charts, it did come second in everything it didn't win, showing that we Brits do love a bit of Willy... Wonka.