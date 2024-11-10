Wonka 2 confirmed to be in the works

HQ

The story of a young Willy Wonka on an adventure became a major success for Warner, raking in more than 650 million dollars at theaters worldwide. It's hardly surprising, then, that a sequel is on the way, something that Paul King recently confirmed during a premiere screening of Paddington in Peru.

"We have Wonka 2 coming up. We've got about half of a draft. We've got a story that we like, and we know where we want to take him."

With that, we can expect to see more of Timothée Chalamet in the role, and likely Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

